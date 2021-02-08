Traceability Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $46.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00088510 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010895 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

