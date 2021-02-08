Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

