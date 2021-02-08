Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.
In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,759,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
