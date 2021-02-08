Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,759,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

