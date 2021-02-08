Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of TT stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

