Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.