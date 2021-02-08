Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.
Shares of TT stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.
In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.