Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.