Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
