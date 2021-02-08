TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.65

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 253167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -30.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last three months.

TransAlta Corporation

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

