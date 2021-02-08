Travala.com Price Tops $1.82 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $83.84 million and $11.09 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,013,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

