Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $35,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

