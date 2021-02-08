Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $253.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

