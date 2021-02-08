Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,740 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.20 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

