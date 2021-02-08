Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 98,840 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,175,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.