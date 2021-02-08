Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $762.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.