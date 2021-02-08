Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 710 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.37 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.