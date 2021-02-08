Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Up 10.3%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.89. 6,188,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,689,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $453.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

