TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) Trading Up 9.1%

TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 114,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

TriMetals Mining Company Profile (TSE:TMI)

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TriMetals Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMetals Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.