Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading Up 11.6%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 784,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 765,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

