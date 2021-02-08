Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $60.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,471. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,570,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

