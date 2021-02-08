Trinseo S.A. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

