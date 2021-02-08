Tripio Price Reaches $0.0010 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.06 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

