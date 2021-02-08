Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

