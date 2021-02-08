Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) Shares Up 0.9%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42). 79,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 437,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a market cap of £380.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

