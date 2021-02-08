Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.49% from the company’s previous close.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.