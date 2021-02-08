Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $719.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

