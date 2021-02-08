Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.81 on Monday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.