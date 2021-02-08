TRON (TRX) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $2.90 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

