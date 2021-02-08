TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TBI stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.