TrueChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.99 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.51 million and $22.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01049899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.80 or 0.05308534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

