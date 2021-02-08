TrueDeck (TDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,879.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $110,273.63 and approximately $18,879.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

