TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.60 million and $555,859.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

