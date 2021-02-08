Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $101,880.54 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $101,880.54 and $12,617.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

