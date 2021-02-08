Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $95,884.63 and $7,375.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

