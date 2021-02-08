Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE FUN opened at $43.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.