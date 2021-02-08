Truist Securiti Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

