Truist Securiti Comments on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.