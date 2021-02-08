Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

