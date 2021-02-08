Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

