Truist Securiti Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

