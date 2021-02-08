Truist Securiti Weighs in on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

PENN opened at $128.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

