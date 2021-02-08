TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Critical Comparison

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.14, suggesting a potential downside of 30.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 4.41 $674.03 million $4.84 13.46 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.02 $57.84 million $0.60 11.02

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 banking offices and 162 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

