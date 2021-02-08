TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $11.42. TSR shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

