TTC (TTC) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

