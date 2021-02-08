Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.13

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.13 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 2373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,177 shares of company stock worth $7,887,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

