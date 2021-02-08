Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $175.38. 1,421,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 886,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

TWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

