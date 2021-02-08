U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.71 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

