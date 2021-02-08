U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.69

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.69 and last traded at $135.35, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,070,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

