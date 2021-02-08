U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) versus Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Head to Head Review

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32% Key Energy Services 23.43% -89.50% -15.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Well Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. Well Services currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Key Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.07%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Key Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.15 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.59 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.18 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.02

U.S. Well Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

