UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,323 ($95.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,494.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,114.05. The company has a market cap of £96.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.