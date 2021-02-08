UBS Group Downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Sell

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $54.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

