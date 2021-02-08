UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 48,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,633. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

